2010's Job Creation Wave Just Grew 50%

According to a brand new CEO survey from Business Roundtable, the number of CEOs who planning to add staff over the next six months jumped 50% in Q1 vs. Q4 of last year.



Nearly one in three companies now plan to create jobs, 29%. This is up substantially from just 19% in Q4:

Even better, 79% of CEOs either plan to add jobs or not cut them. Compare this to the situation in Q1 and Q2 of 2009, and it is clear that the worst of the job cuts are over, and given the strong job creation data for Q1 2010, a wave of job creation is already coming.

Furthermore, nearly half of U.S. companies plan to expand their capital expenditures within six months. Combined with headcount additions, this amounts to a gusher of corporate spending coming around mid-year.

