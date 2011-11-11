The 17 Jobs That Make The Most In Tips

Abby Rogers
bartenderBartender in Austin, Texas

If you want to know who works hardest to please customers, just follow the money.Payscale’s 6th annual tipping report identifies how much different professions earn in tips.

Bartenders can earn among the most with average tips of $9.60 per hour. Gaming dealers can pick up even more with average tips of $12.40 per hour.

Altogether tipping rates have increased around 4 per cent since 2009, according to PayScale’s Katie Bardaro. “It’s a sign of a recovery,” she said.

#17 Disc Jockey (DJ)

Median hourly tips: $4.90

Typical total hourly income: $30.10

per cent of hourly income from tips: 16%

#16 Banquet manager

Median hourly tips: $4.90

Typical total hourly income: $24.10

per cent of hourly income from tips: 20%

#15 Maitre d'

Median hourly tips: $4.90

Typical total hourly income: $17.40

per cent of hourly income from tips: 28%

#14 Ship captain or mate

Median hourly tips: $5.00

Typical total hourly income: $22.10

per cent of hourly income from tips: 23%

#13 Taxi driver

Median hourly tips: $5.00

Typical total hourly income: $19.60

per cent of hourly income from tips: 26%

#12 Hotel floor manager

Median hourly tips: $5.20

Typical total hourly income: $18.30

per cent of hourly income from tips: 28%

#11 Casino host

Median hourly tips: $5.70

Typical total hourly income: $28.50

per cent of hourly income from tips: 20%

#10 Banquet server

Median hourly tips: $5.70

Typical total hourly income: $13.70

per cent of hourly income from tips: 42%

#9 Tattoo artist

Median hourly tips: $6.10

Typical total hourly income: $33.60

per cent of hourly income from tips: 18%

#8 Waiter/Waitress

Median hourly tips: $7.00

Typical total hourly income: $11.20

per cent of hourly income from tips: 63%

#7 Casino shift manager

Median hourly tips: $7.50

Typical total hourly income: $24.90

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 30%

#6 Bar manager

Median hourly tips: $7.60

Typical total hourly income: $19.00

per cent of hourly income from tips: 40%

#5 Banquet captain

Median hourly tips: $7.70

Typical total hourly income: $16.50

per cent of total hourly income from tips: 47%

#4 Sommelier

Median hourly tips: $7.80

Typical total hourly income: $23.50

per cent of hourly income from tips: 33%

#3 Butler

Median hourly tips: $8.50

Typical total hourly income: $29.30

per cent of hourly income from tips: 29%

#2 Bartender

Median hourly tips: $9.60

Typical total hourly income: $17.40

per cent of hourly income from tips: 55%

#1 Gaming dealer

Median hourly tips: $12.40

Typical total hourly income: $19.60

per cent of hourly income from tips: 63%

