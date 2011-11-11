The 17 Jobs That Make The Most In Tips

Bartender in Austin, Texas

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you want to know who works hardest to please customers, just follow the money.Payscale’s 6th annual tipping report identifies how much different professions earn in tips.



Bartenders can earn among the most with average tips of $9.60 per hour. Gaming dealers can pick up even more with average tips of $12.40 per hour.

Altogether tipping rates have increased around 4 per cent since 2009, according to PayScale’s Katie Bardaro. “It’s a sign of a recovery,” she said.

