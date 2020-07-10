11 jobs that don't require any experience to get hired

Nastasic/Getty Images Veterinary assistants are required to complete a certification program and have a high school diploma, but often don’t need actual work experience.

Applying for a job can be an extremely stressful process – especially when you have little to no experience in that given field.

Glassdoor released its top picks for jobs that don’t require past experience.

Many job listings for customer service representatives, medical assistants, and sales account representatives require little to no experience to get hired.

Here are 11 jobs where you don’t need any experience, plus the salaries for each position.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

You can’t get a job without experience, but you can’t get experience without a job. It’s a Catch-22, and there are few things more frustrating than going to apply for an entry-level job, only to discover they’re looking for candidates with at least two or three years experience.

Whether you’re changing careers or just starting out, finding an entry-level position that doesn’t require a lengthy resume can be difficult. Even some jobs that are posted as entry-level nevertheless require internships or some kind of relevant job experience.

However, you may be surprised to discover there are many jobs available that don’t require any experience at all.

Glassdoor released a list of jobs that require no experience, as well as the salaries for each job.

Here are 11 entry-level jobs that don’t require any prior experience, ranked from lowest salaries to highest.

Home care aides or home health aides help some of the most vulnerable people in society — and their work has never been more important.

Caring Across Generations A home care aid with a senior citizen.

Average yearly salary:

$US22,470

What they do: Home care aides or home health aides provide some medical attention in-home, usually supervised by a nurse or doctor. In addition to helping senior citizens with day-to-day tasks, they may also administer medications, change bandages, and check vital signs like temperature, pulse, and respiration rates.

During the coronavirus pandemic, when many elderly people may not be able to receive care or help from their family members, home care aides have never been more important.

Customer service representative jobs require little to no experience to get hired.

Bloomberg/Getty Images A customer service representative looking at a computer.

Average yearly salary:

$US27,834

What they do: They handle customer inquiries, help solve customers’ problems, and provide technical support, most often remotely. A training course may be required, but no other prior experience may be necessary for entry-level customer service jobs.

Veterinary assistants are required to complete a certification program and have a high school diploma, but often don’t need actual work experience.

GOMBERT, SIGRID/Getty Images Vet assistants examining a cat.

Average yearly salary:

$US28,002

What they do: Veterinary assistants help veterinarians with office tasks, provide assistance during animal exams, and practice light medical work on animals, such as taking their temperature or placing them on the examination table. Veterinary assistants are required to complete a certification program and have a high school diploma, but usually no job experience is required.

Customer care specialists often only need a high school diploma and relevant skills to get started.

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images A business meeting.

Average yearly salary:

$US28,898

What they do: Customer care specialists may be confused with customer service representatives, but the two jobs differ slightly. According to Glassdoor, customer care specialists work more with businesses rather than individual customers. For people more interested in working on the B-to-B side of things, customer care may be for you. Relevant experience in customer service or a call centre is preferred, but many job postings only require a high school diploma and relevant skills.

Medical assistants perform important work and often don’t need prior professional experience.

Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images A medical assistant performing a COVID-19 test.

Average yearly salary:

$US31,508

What they do: Medical assistants perform basic medical tasks for doctors and nurses. This can include taking the patient’s temperature or other vitals, performing office or administration duties, doing blood tests, and more.

Medical biller positions often only require a course or relevant computer skills.

Getty Images A woman speaks to someone on the phone while looking at her computer.

Average yearly salary:

$US33,716

What they do: Medical billers act as the liaison between a doctor’s office and insurance companies. The job requires you to be handy at computers, detail-oriented, and may require one to three months of either experience or training. Glassdoor explains that medical billing courses can oftentimes count as this experience.

Publicity assistants and public relations assistants often don’t need actual experience, just some training in how to communicate effectively with others.

Mike Windle/Getty Images Public relations personnel making a presentation.

Average yearly salary:

$US38,274

What they do: Public relations assistants communicate between the brand or client and their desired audience. Glassdoor explains that while no experience may be required, many larger public relations firms offer training programs for the first one to two years you’re in the business. People skills are a major necessity, as are impressive writing abilities.

Administrative assistants are important parts of many companies’ corporate teams.

SolStock/Getty Images An administrative assistant speaking on the phone.

Average yearly salary:

$US44,285

What they do: Administrative assistants file paperwork, answer phone calls, schedule meetings, and perform other office organizational tasks. They may also take notes in meetings and provide assistance to higher-ups. Glassdoor explains that this entry-level position may be an excellent way to get your foot in the door at many top companies.

Sales account representatives make decent salaries and many jobs don’t require prior experience.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A business meeting.

Average yearly salary:

$US46,498

What they do: Sales account representatives sell products either to businesses or directly to consumers. Glassdoor notes that many sales account representative jobs require a bachelor’s degree, but not all.

Real estate agents have to take a course and pass an exam to begin their careers.

Getty Images / Joe Raedle A real estate agent speaking with a client.

Average yearly salary:

$US50,299

What they do: Real estate agents help people looking to buy a home go through the process of looking at different properties, placing an offer on their home, and other duties associated with buying a house. To become a real estate agent, you’ll need to take a 60-hour course and oftentimes need to pass an exam.

Legal assistant work is a great way to get on the path to a law career, with little to no experience required.

Shutterstock A person with their hands clasped at a legal meeting.

Average yearly salary:

$US50,758

What they do: Legal assistants help lawyers with paperwork, answer phones, schedule meetings and depositions, generate status reports, and more. While Glassdoor explains that some legal assistant jobs require “significant experience,” others are more entry-level. Becoming a legal assistant is an excellent way to get your foot in the door of the legal profession, and even work your way up to becoming a paralegal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.