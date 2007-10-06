Jobs: Disney (DIS)

Dan Frommer

Want to start fresh where Disney’s now-defunct “virtual” mobile phone carriers Disney Mobile and Mobile ESPN left off? VP of Mobile Distribution is one of several digital/tech jobs that Disney is hiring for in New York. Other openings:

  • Director of revenue planning, ABC digital media sales
  • Director of product development, ESPN international digital media products
  • Associate product director for iTV
  • Software engineer (Java, APIs, etc.) for ESPN Online’s video team
  • Java software engineer for ESPN Online’s video team
  • Project Manager, technology and strategic planning
  • Tech producer, digital audio for ESPN online
  • Programmer analyst for ABC (VB.NET and C#.NET, ASP, MS SQL Server, AJAX)
  • IT manager, marketing systems
  • IT desktop/systems support for WABC-TV
  • IT networking specialist, broadcast ops

