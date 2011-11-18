The 9 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Die From Explosion

Photo: wikimedia commons

Dying by explosion seems a rough way to go.But for many professions, that cause of death is an undeniable possibility.



Filtering machine operators, for example, are nearly 11 times more likely to die from explosion than the average (there were 6 deaths by explosion in a sample size of 5,675).

We sorted through a database of 11 million death certificates sorted by cause of death and occupation compiled by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The numbers listed in this article refer to white men in occupations with a sample size greater than 1,000 deaths. Based on the same data, we also compiled information about the most alcoholic and the most suicidal jobs.

9) Welders are 5.00 times more likely to die from explosion than the average NIOSH recorded 38 deaths linked to explosion among 40,390 white males 8) Mixing and blending machine operators are 5.04 times more likely to die from explosion than average NIOSH recorded 4 deaths linked to explosion among 5,878 white males.

7) Power line installers are 5.16 times more likely to die from explosion than average NIOSH recorded 5 deaths linked to explosion among 6,506 white males. Category includes electrical power installers and repairers.

6) Furnace operators are 5.25 times more likely to die from explosion than average NIOSH recorded 5 deaths linked to explosion among 10,634 white males. Category includes furnace, kiln, and oven operators. 5) Miners are 6.27 times more likely to die from explosion than the average NIOSH recorded 4 deaths linked to explosion among 3,597 white males 4) Chemists are 6.35 times more likely to die from explosion than average NIOSH recorded 4 deaths linked to explosion among 6,619 white males 3) Mining machine operators are 6.71 times more likely to die from explosion than average NIOSH recorded 33 deaths linked to explosion among 63,348 white males 2) Insulation workers are 10.66 times more likely to die from explosion than average NIOSH recorded 7 deaths linked to explosion among 2,178 white males 1) Filtering machine operators are 10.94 times more likely to die from explosion than average NIOSH recorded 6 deaths linked to explosion among 5,675 white males. Category includes separating, filtering, and clarifying machine operators. Explosions aren't the only way to go Check out the most suicidal jobs >

