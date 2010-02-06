Jobs Data Saves The Day As Stocks Start Mixed

All it took was a lower number of jobs lost than expected to reverse the bearish market we faced yesterday.



Equities are generally mixed in early action.

Crude oil is back on the rise, currently up $0.35 to $73.49 a barrel.

Gold continues to drop (what hedge?) and is currently at 1059.20 an ounce, down $3.80. Silver is slightly down by $0.06 to $15.29 an ounce. Copper futures are down 25 bps.

Most grain futures have recovered and are rising, save for corn and wheat.

Lumber continues its killer upward trend thanks to suppliers stocking up for the Spring building season. Futures are up 3.72% to $279.

