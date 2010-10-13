The 13 Careers Where You’re Most Likely To Commit Suicide

Mamta Badkar, Gus Lubin
Marilyn Monroe

Photo: AP

Lots of jobs can be frustrating, but how many will actually drive you to suicide?Data on occupational suicide is hard to find, perhaps because the subject is controversial, but we talked to the premier suicide statistician, Wayne State’s Steven Stack.

Combining several papers by Stack, we came up with a list of the most suicidal jobs.

This list is not weighted for demographic factors. If it were, the list might look different. For instance, men are four times more likely to commit suicide than women, according to Stack, and white Americans are twice as likely to commit suicide as blacks.

13) Semi and unskilled manual laborers are 1.46 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

12) Skilled manual laborers and machinists are 1.63 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

11) Mathematicians and scientists are 1.85 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

10) Performers like comedians are 1.90 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

9) Doctors are 1.94 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

8) Carpenters are 2 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

7) Artists, sculptors and painters are 2.12 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

6) Photographers are 2.50 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

5) Authors are 2.60 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

4) Dancers are 2.67 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

3) Actors are 2.80 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

2) Musicians are 3.60 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

1) Dentists are 5.45 times more likely to commit suicide than average

Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.

What other jobs should you avoid? Check out...

The 15 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Get A Divorce >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.