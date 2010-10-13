The 13 Careers Where You’re Most Likely To Commit Suicide

Photo: AP
Lots of jobs can be frustrating, but how many will actually drive you to suicide?Data on occupational suicide is hard to find, perhaps because the subject is controversial, but we talked to the premier suicide statistician, Wayne State’s Steven Stack.
Combining several papers by Stack, we came up with a list of the most suicidal jobs.
This list is not weighted for demographic factors. If it were, the list might look different. For instance, men are four times more likely to commit suicide than women, according to Stack, and white Americans are twice as likely to commit suicide as blacks.
Source: Suicide and the Creative Arts and Occupation and Suicide, both studies based on data from 1990.
12) Skilled manual laborers and machinists are 1.63 times more likely to commit suicide than average
