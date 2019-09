Well, we’re sure you’re already getting excited about this morning’s big Non-Farm Payrolls Report (“The Jobs Report”) at 8:30 but just in case you’re not, we’ve rounded up some charts to give you some context on how America’s labour market looks right now.



Total employed construction workers: Still falling Durable goods workers: Barely getting a little lift Health and education: Doing great. Financial: Still no big rebound, despite the headlines. Government: Doing just fine Information workers: Weren't they supposed to be the future? The hourly work week in construction is un-steadily climbing out of a hole Total non-farm payrolls Weekly claims have stagnated Average work week climbing Total civilian employment still at historically low levels No improvement at all for the long-term unemployed BONUS: Total US Population BONUS: The total civilian workforce participation rate

