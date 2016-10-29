13 jobs that have seen the biggest pay increase over the last year

Between June 2015 and June 2016, the average American worker saw a 2.5% increase in their pay, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics. But professionals in some jobs saw
much bigger jumps.
To find which gigs experienced the largest increases over the last year, Glassdoor did some digging and released a new list of the 13 jobs with the biggest pay raises. To do this, Glassdoor identified the jobs where the median base pay has increased the most (by percentage) over the past 12 months.
Here are the jobs. All descriptions are from Glassdoor:
Communication managers oversee an organisation's internal and external messaging. Their role includes drafting and reviewing written materials -- including press releases, bylined articles, white papers, RFPs and marketing collateral -- creating print and online advertising, producing corporate videos, preparing speeches and presentations, and managing budgets. To become a communications manager, a bachelor's degree in communications or PR is needed along with several years of relevant experience.
2016 median base pay: $84,000
2015 median base pay: $80,000
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 5%
An underwriter's job is to approve, suspend, or decline mortgage applications. They base their decisions on the applicant's' credit reputation, capacity, and collateral. To become a mortgage underwriter, one must graduate from high school, attend a mandatory pre-licensure education program, and pass the SAFE Mortgage Loan Originator Test.
2016 median base pay: $60,000
2015 median base pay: $57,000
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 5%
Case managers are healthcare professionals who provide guidance and action plans for individuals and families coping with complicated health or medical situations. A case manager can be a registered nurse, a social worker, or a physical therapist, amongst others. As advocates of their clients' needs, they assess their client's current situation, create a recovery plan for them, and connect them to relevant resources and services. While it's possible to become a case manager right out of high school, employers prefer those with an associate's or bachelor's degree in human services or social work.
2016 median base pay: $45,000
2015 median base pay: $42,672
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 6%
Marketing coordinators assist marketing managers in putting together campaigns for their clients or employer. The role is broad and can differ from company to company. Coordinators help out with website and content creation, event marketing media management, data verification, and advertising placement. Marketing coordinators should obtain a bachelor's degree in marketing and have some intern or entry-level marketing experience.
2016 median base pay: $45,000
2015 median base pay: $42,672
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 6%
Claims adjusters inspect the property damage of a home, business, or automobile in order to determine how much an insurance company should pay for the loss. During the process, they may also interview the claimant and witnesses and assess police reports. Claims adjusters need a bachelor's degree in finance, insurance or business and should take a pre-licensing course in order to pass the licensing exam. Lastly, they should have intern or entry-level experience in the insurance industry.
2016 median base pay: $47,500
2015 median base pay: $45,000
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 6%
Admissions representatives provide prospective students with information about their respective school with the intention of attracting qualified applicants. First, reps attend college fairs and visit schools in order to educate prospective students about their school's offerings. Upon identifying prospective candidates, they then maintain relationships by promptly answering all student questions and conducting introductory assessments that evaluate the candidate's qualifications. Admissions representatives should have a bachelor's degree and previous experience in education, admissions, customer service or sales.
2016 median base pay: $44,745
2015 median base pay: $42,000
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 7%
Data analysts take company data and translate it into valuable insights that are used to make the best business decisions. There many different types of data analysts spanning across different industries, including operations analysts, marketing analysts, financial analysts among others. Most data analysts have a bachelor's degree in an analytical field like applied mathematics, computer science, or statistics.
2016 median base pay: $65,000
2015 median base pay: $60,960
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 7%
Media planners, who most often work within advertising agencies, create digital media plans that allow clients to maximise their advertising efforts through a wide range of media platforms. They spend a large portion of their time meeting with companies and/or reading about new offerings and ways to promote products. Media planners must be able to forecast outcomes, estimate costs, and build out entire campaigns based on their predictions. Media planners must have a bachelor's degree, preferably in liberal arts. They often start out as assistant media buyers.
2016 median base pay: $45,000
2015 median base pay: $42,164
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 7%
Registered nurses assist physicians and provide medical treatment to patients. They administer medication, monitor patient recovery, consult with other healthcare experts, and provide education on outpatient care. RNs must have an associate degree in nursing, which can be obtained through a two-year program at a junior college. They must also pass the national licence exam.
2016 median base pay: $68,000
2015 median base pay: $63,500
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 7%
A recruiter's job is to fill job vacancies with qualified candidates. They work to meet both the demands of the employer and the potential employee. Recruiters screen applicants to see if they meet the minimum requirements of the advertised job. They then review applicants' credentials and assess their professional presence and social skills. It is up to recruiters to judge for both a professional and cultural fit. Recruiters typically have bachelor's degree in human resources and may need a certification as a human resources professional. Work experience as a customer service representation or intern is also recommended.
2016 median base pay: $45,000
2015 median base pay: $42,000
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 7%
While an implementation consultant's responsibilities can vary across different industries and companies, they often help with the installation of various software or hardware applications. The job can include travelling to new client sites in order to train clients and act as a liaison between the company and the client. Implementation consultants must be good at simplifying technical information for users who may not have a technical background. Implementation consultants must have a bachelor's degree in information technology or computer science and several years of experience in a similar role.
2016 median base pay: $75,000
2015 median base pay: $70,000
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 7%
Sales managers oversee sales representatives and ensure that their teams meet the sales targets of the organisation. They set realistic sales goals and quotas, prepare budgets, analyse customer preferences and sales statistics, determine pricing strategies, and coordinate training programs for sales staff. Sales managers should have a bachelor's degree and one to five years of experience as a sales representative.
2016 median base pay: $73,000
2015 median base pay: $66,040
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 11%
Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) provide hands-on, personal health care to medical patients. CNAs report to nurses, and their day-to-day responsibilities include feeding and bathing patients, taking vitals, and assisting with medical procedures. While CNAs don't need to have a college degree, they do need to enroll in an accredited CNA program in order to gain their credentials.
2016 median base pay: $50,000
2015 median base pay: $45,000
Increase from 2015 to 2016: 11%
