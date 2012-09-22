Jobless Rates Increased In More Than Half The Country In August

Friday’s unemployment report won’t change the fact that hiring is the foremost topic on everyone’s mind.



In August, unemployment rates increased in 26 states — including 11 swing states in this year’s election — 12 states remained unchanged and 12 states had decreased rates, according to the BLS report.

The numbers showed Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 12.1 per cent, and North Dakota has the lowest at 3.0 per cent.

The national rate is currently 8.1 per cent.

As for regional areas, the West continued to have the highest jobless rate at 9.4 per cent and the Midwest the lowest with 7.5 per cent.

According to the below graph published by Calculated Risk, New Jersey (9.9 per cent) and New York (9.1 per cent) are both at the maximum unemployment rates they had during the height of the recession:

Photo: Calculated Risk



