Jobs Are Still Missing From The Recovery Puzzle

Another 551,000 Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, missing consensus expectations of 535,000.



While number of people claiming unemployment insurance hit 6.09 million, the lowest level since April, the U.S. recovery will eventually be stunted should jobs data not improve further and faster. The economy remains a tough slog for many.

Read the Department of labour release here.

