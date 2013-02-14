Watch Initial Jobless Claims Today

The one big economic report that’s coming out today: Initial jobless claims.



Consensus is for a reading of 365K, which is basically flat from last month.

Generally this number has been steadily trending down, although it’s been very noisy for the past several weeks thanks to holidays and post-Sandy weirdness.

We’ll start to see if any of the new economic headwinds (payroll tax, gas prices, sequester, etc.) start to show up.

The number comes out at 8:30 AM ET.

Photo: FRED

