Jobless Claims Of 460,000 Still Way Too High

Still way too high.



Initial jobless claims were up 18,000 to 460,000.

Analysts were looking for 442,000 according to MarketWatch.

The futures are still heading lower, and if you combine this with last week big jobs report, and with the decline in consumer credit, you can start to paint a picture of consumer that may not be as hot as you thought.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.