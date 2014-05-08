JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL MORE THAN EXPECTED

The U.S. Department of Labour says initial jobless claims fell 25,000 last week to 319,000.

Expectations are for a reading of 325,000, down from a revised 345,000 last week.

The four-week moving average was 324,750, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 250 from 320,000 to 320,250.

Full release here »

Here’s what the four-week moving average has looked like recently:

