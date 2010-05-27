Initial Jobless Claims Still Way Too High At 460,000 For The Week

Update: Yep, a slight miss, and a further sign that jobs improvement has stalled out.



Markets are still up over 2%.

Original post: Analysts were looking for 455,000 initial claims. This weekly number, which is volatile, has totally stalled out in terms of getting better in recent months, remaining stubbornly at 450K and above. Last week it was over 470K.

This chart gives you a good sense of the stall-out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.