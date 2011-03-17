Jobless Claims Come In Better Than Expected At 385,000

Gregory White

Headline: 385,000

Expected: 387,000

Details: This is an improvement over last week’s 397,000. 

This keeps us below the 400,000 number, which is key for employment growth in the U.S.

Don’t miss: Why Ben Bernanke doesn’t think rising food and fuel inflation merits a rate hike >

The moving average remains below the key 400,000 level.

Chart

Photo: St. Louis Fed

