Jobless Claims Come In Better Than Expected At 385,000

Headline: 385,000



Expected: 387,000

Details: This is an improvement over last week’s 397,000.

This keeps us below the 400,000 number, which is key for employment growth in the U.S.

Don’t miss: Why Ben Bernanke doesn’t think rising food and fuel inflation merits a rate hike >

The moving average remains below the key 400,000 level.



Photo: St. Louis Fed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.