Jobless Claims Come In Better Than Expected At 385,000

Headline: 385,000
Expected: 387,000
Details: This is an improvement over last week’s 397,000.
This keeps us below the 400,000 number, which is key for employment growth in the U.S.
Don’t miss: Why Ben Bernanke doesn’t think rising food and fuel inflation merits a rate hike >
The moving average remains below the key 400,000 level.
Photo: St. Louis Fed
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.