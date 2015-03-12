Here comes initial jobless claims...

Economists estimate the weekly jobless claims fell to 305,000 from 320,000 a week ago.

From Deutsche Bank: “… they are expected to only partially offset their recent weather-related run-up as winter storm Thor wreaked havoc on a broad swath of the country over the past week. Claims will need to move back below 300k in order for us to get another large employment report in March.”

Refresh this page for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.