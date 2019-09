Jobless claims hit 317,000.

Consensus was for 310,000, down slightly from 312,000 prior.

Continuing claims also climbed more than expected, reaching 2,614,000 against a consensus estimate of 2,605,000, and 2,603,000 prior.

