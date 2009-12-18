Jobless Claims Jump to 480,000 Come In Worse Than Expected

Jobless claims jumped 7,000 to 480,000, coming in a bit worse than expected.



This number isn’t wildly telling one way or another, except that we’re still clearly lacking signs of solid, continued improvement.

It doesn’t seem to be affecting the market much. The market is tanking, but the surging dollar and the weak Citi offerings are likely the main culprits.

