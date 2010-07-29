Initial Jobless Claims Still Stagnant At 457,000

Update: At 457,000, the weekly claims number is slightly better than expected. But the fact is is that the stagnation story remains intact. At least the number wasn’t horrible.



———–

Original post: Analysts were looking for 464K. By now you definitely know that the big story in jobless claims has been the stagnation right around the 450K level, with no improvement having been seen in ages.

