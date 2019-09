A labour Department report, ahead of tomorrow’s monthly job report, indicates that unemployment insurance claims jumped to their highest level since 2005 this week. The number of people claiming benefits rose to 407,000 this week, up from a revised 369,000 last week. Economists were looking for a number closer to 365,000.



