Initial claims came in at 452K, which beat expectations of 455K. That’s down 23K from last week’s bad numbers.



Good news, but not enough to stop QE2 or have a big impact on markets.

The 4-week moving average fell 4,250 to 458,000.

Continuing claims were 4.441K compared to 4.450K last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.