Jobless Claims Fall More Than Expected

It’s one week’s data, but there’s a glimmer of hope on the jobless front.



MarketWatch: First-time claims for state unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level since July in the latest week, the labour Department reported Thursday. The number of initial claims in the week ending Sept. 19 fell 21,000 to 530,000. It’s the lowest level since the week ended July 11. The consensus forecast of Wall Street economists was for claims to rise to to 550,000. Claims in the previous week were revised to a decrease of 6,000 to 551,000 compared with the initial estimate of a drop of 12,000 to 545,000.

