At first blush, we like this morning’s economic numbers. New jobless claims of 512,000 was lower than the 530,000 last week, and the 525,000 analysts had anticipated.



And productivity soared 9% in Q3, no doubt the result of all that cost cutting.

After pointing down, futures are now pointing higher.

