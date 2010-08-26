Markets Pick Up Steam After Jobless Data

Today’s 8:30 AM initial claims data was ugly, at 473,000, but it beat the 485,000 expected number and at least didn’t break above 500,000, as we saw the week previously.



It seems the market is taking it as a point for the bulls, even if a meager one, as U.S. futures are now pointing for a stronger open than earlier in the morning.

European markets have also extended their gains.

The dollar and gold are both losing steam, but let’s not forget that gold has made a decent move lately above $1,200.

