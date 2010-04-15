Jobless Claims Disappoint Again, Jump To 484,000

Analysts were looking for about 458,000, so this is obviously a disappointment.



We’re still just not seeing the kind of steady decrease in initial claims we’re looking for.

This is two misses in a row.

Says CNBC’s Steve Liesman: “Next week it becomes worrisome”

Why? Apparently the government is saying this weakness still has something to do with holiday timing. Let’s hope.

Stocks are still lower on the day.

Here’s the full announcement from the Department of labour.

