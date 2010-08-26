Jobless Claims Come In Better Than Expected

Weekly initial jobless claims came in at 473,000 vs. 485,000 expected.



This is a welcome surprise from last week, when the number was higher than expected. But it’s still well above the 400,000 level that is normally associated with growing employment.

Here’s the release from the Department of labour:

In the week ending Aug. 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 473,000, a decrease of 31,000 from the previous week’s revised figure of 504,000. The 4-week moving average was 486,750, an increase of 3,250 from the previous week’s revised average of 483,500.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.5 per cent for the week ending Aug. 14, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week’s revised rate of 3.6 per cent.

The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending Aug. 14 was 4,456,000, a decrease of 62,000 from the preceding week’s revised level of 4,518,000. The 4-week moving average was 4,508,750, a decrease of 28,000 from the preceding week’s revised average of 4,536,750.

The fiscal year-to-date average of seasonally adjusted weekly insured unemployment, which corresponds to the appropriated AWIU trigger, was 5.001 million.

UNADJUSTED DATA

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 380,935 in the week ending Aug. 21, a decrease of 23,613 from the previous week. There were 457,269 initial claims in the comparable week in 2009.

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.3 per cent during the week ending Aug. 14, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week. The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 4,197,530, a decrease of 94,893 from the preceding week. A year earlier, the rate was 4.3 per cent and the volume was 5,681,831.

See the full release here.

