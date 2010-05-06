Initial Jobless Claims Of 444,000 Still Way Too High

Analysts were looking for 440k. This is not a huge miss, obviously, but still disappointing in terms of how elevated jobless claims still are.



The number is a slight improvement from the 451K we saw last week.

Stocks are actually coming in a little, though still look to be heading down.

Continuing claims of 4.59M were a little ahead of expectations.

