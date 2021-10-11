Nearly $14 billion in taxpayer money went to JobKeeper recipients whose turnover actually improved, Treasury report reveals

Sam Mooy, Getty Images

$27 billion in JobKeeper funds went to firms which never recorded turnover downfalls in line with expectations.

Of that figure, $13.8 billion went to businesses which actually improved their turnover.

Those figures come by way of a new Treasury report on the scheme’s first six months, released Monday.

The landmark JobKeeper program channeled $27 billion to firms which escaped the worst financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly $14 billion going to business which actually saw their turnover increase, the Treasury Department has revealed.

JobKeeper, the massive stimulus effort designed to support workers during the first coronavirus lockdowns, initially asked recipients to prove or project a 30 per cent downturn in revenue compared to a year prior.

Businesses with an average turnover of greater than $1 billion had to predict a 50 per cent downturn.

But in a review of the wage subsidy’s first six months, Treasury on Monday revealed that JobKeeper provided $11.4 billion in the June 2020 quarter, and $15.6 billion in the September 2020 quarter, to businesses whose turnover did not decrease in line with those expectations.

Of this, “$4.6 billion and $9.2 billion, respectively, was paid to businesses with a turnover increase compared with a yearearlier,” thr Treasury admitted.

Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh said the report shows the federal government channeling taxpayer funds to business owners and shareholders who may have never needed the payments.

“A program that should have been saving the jobs of battlers ended up lining the pockets of billionaires,” Leigh told ABC’s “News Breakfast” Tuesday morning.

“Millions of dollars, billions of dollars going to firms whose firms whose revenues were rising.”

The Treasury report suggests small businesses took the bulk of JobKeeper payments made to firms who recorded rising turnover, and “less than $200 million was paid to businesses with a turnover above $1 billion whose turnover increased.”

The great majority of recipient firms “reasonably estimated their projected decline in turnover,” the report added.

Leigh said the figures still show a dramatic overspend by the federal government, with each of the 700,000 jobs shielded by the $89 billion JobKeeper effectively costing the taxpayer more than $100,000 each.

Spending that much on each job means it’s “fairly clear” the federal government “mismanaged the program,” Leigh said.

MPs including Leigh have challenged the program’s lack of ‘clawback’ provisions, which would allow the Australian Taxation Office to retrieve JobKeeper payments made to firms which never wound up needing them.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has previously defended Canberra’s decision not to include those clauses, saying it would have deterred businesses from signing up to the program as COVID-19 restrictions kicked in.

The Treasury report reaches the same conclusion, claiming the “introduction of such a mechanism would likely have reduced the overall level of activity and muted the recovery.”

The report also stops short of providing the names of major businesses which received JobKeeper as they recorded increasing sales, as some critics have called for.

With JobKeeper repayments totally voluntary, relatively few large firms have publicly announced they will return the wage subsidies they never needed.

“When Labor called for big firms to be publicly listed, Josh Frydenberg has thrown the secrecy curtain over it,” Leigh said.