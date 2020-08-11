Some retailers receiving JobKeeper are earning higher profits and paying bigger dividends to shareholders

Getty Images

Retailers receiving millions of dollars in federal government wage subsidies from the emergency $102 billion JobKeeper program are earning higher profits and paying significantly increased dividends to shareholders.

Government stimulus payments to individuals and $30 billion in superannuation withdrawals are also propping up consumer spending – boosting retailer profits and shareholder returns.

More than 60 per cent of people who received stimulus payments said they had mainly spent the windfall, particularly on bills, furnishings, household equipment, food, recreation, clothing and footwear, an Australian Bureau of Statistics survey published on Monday showed.

Manchester and homewares retailer Adairs reported a 19 per cent increase in net profit to $35.3 million after a boom in online sales in Australia and New Zealand during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Adairs joins fellow JobKeeper recipient, furniture retailer, Nick Scali, in increasing shareholder payouts.

Adairs received $11.3 million in wage subsidies from JobKeeper and the equivalent New Zealand scheme during the programs’ first three months, and the company is on track to receive millions more over the initial six-month JobKeeper program.

After cancelling its interim dividend in March to preserve cash, Adairs lifted its final dividend by 37.5 per cent to $18.6 million, or to 11¢ a share. Chief executive Mark Ronan said Adairs temporarily closed all physical stores in April and JobKeeper was aimed at supporting stood down staff.

“We have to remember that before Jobkeeper was announced, to maintain the health and safety of our team and customers we stood down our entire workforce in Australia with the exception of those maintaining the online business and the warehouses supporting that,” Mr Ronan said.

“The positive of that is a lot of that has flowed through into the economy and made sure we’ve continued to see good consumer spending.”

Last week, furniture retailer Nick Scali said it received $3.9 million under JobKeeper and the New Zealand scheme. In addition, it received rent relief from more than 85 per cent of its landlords, worth another $2.3 million.

Nick Scali benefits

Nick Scali increased its dividend 12.5 per cent to 22.5¢ and its share price hit a record high last week. The Scali family’s dividend cheque will be about $2.5 million, about 63 per cent of what the company received in JobKeeper payments.

Independent senator Rex Patrick said the government could ask Adairs and Nick Scali to pay back some of the taxpayer support to help “support others that are actually suffering”.

“Alternatively, the directors might like to reconsider their position and act appropriately,” he said.

“Can someone tell why companies like Adairs and Nick Scali are getting government wage subsidies and then paying dividends when they are clearly not really suffering in the current environment – if anything they are benefiting,” said veteran fund manager Peter Morgan.

Forager Funds Management founder Steve Johnson responded via social media that the benefits were being paid to the two retailers for “four months too long”.

“As a general scheme it has been highly successful in maintaining consumer spending and enabling companies like these two to get back in business immediately,” he noted.

Retail sales rose 8.2 per cent in June in seasonally adjusted terms compared with the year-earlier month.

Despite large job losses, Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Luci Ellis said last week that government JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments had “provided substantive support” and meant total household income had not fallen in aggregate so far.

JobKeeper eligibility is being tightened from later September onwards.

JobKeeper rules changing

Under the original JobKeeper program that was rushed through during panic about Centrelink jobless queues in late March, employers were required to record or forecast at least 30 per cent turnover decline for a single month to qualify for up to six months of wage subsidies through to September 27.

The requisite revenue decline for large companies turning over more than $1 billion was 50 per cent.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement on Monday that JobKeeper had helped more than 3.6 million Australians stay connected to their employers and remain in a job.

“The eligibility criteria for JobKeeper is clear,” the Treasurer’s statement said.

“Businesses with an aggregated turnover of less than $1 billion must have had a decline in turnover by 30 per cent, or in the case of businesses with an aggregated turnover of more than $1 billion a 50 per cent decline in turnover.

“As part of the initial JobKeeper scheme eligibility only had to be proven once.

“From 28 September 2020 as part of the JobKeeper extension, businesses will be retested against their September quarter turnover and their December quarter turnover to ensure they still qualify.

“This will see businesses who have recovered through this challenging period transitioned off the payment as it steps down and the economy opens back up.”

A source said the government could not directly comment on the tax affairs of any individual or entity due to taxpayer confidentiality laws. JobKeeper is administered by the Australian Taxation Office.

Labor shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said that JobKeeper could be better targeted to companies and sectors that most need it.

“There have now been three versions of JobKeeper in three weeks and still too many people have been left out and left behind,” he said.

“It is in everyone’s interests for companies to do what they can to protect the jobs of their employees and remain viable during Australia’s first recession in three decades.”

The new three-month extension from September 28 onwards will stop allowing businesses to use forecast revenue falls in order to qualify and will be based on actual revenue for the September quarter.

The present flat $1500 fortnightly wage subsidy will be trimmed to $1200 from September 28 and then further reduced to $1000 from January 4 to March 28, 2021.

Employees working fewer than 20 hours a week will receive $750 and then $650 over the same periods.

Businesses that qualify for the final quarter of 2020 will need to show a sustained revenue decline in the three months ended December 31 to remain on the program in the successive March quarter.

Adairs and Nick Scali are not expected to requalify for the post-September extension.

Soaring online sales

Listed companies such as casino operator Star Entertainment, retailer Premier Investments, airlines Qantas and Virgin, car dealers AP Eagers and medical instruments Cochlear, property companies such as Lendlease and Mirvac and shoe retailer Accent Group all receive some form of JobKeeper.

Adairs said it received $11.3 million in JobKeeper wage subsidies, about $5.9 million of which was passed directly to staff who had been stood down, resulting in a net $5.3 million reduction in costs.

Adairs online sales soared 110.5 per cent to $124.2 million – tripling during April when stores in Australia and New Zealand were closed – reaching almost 32 per cent of total sales.

Online sales rose 61.4 per cent and its newly-acquired online furniture store sales rose 50.2 per cent, even though it was forced to stop deliveries in New Zealand for eight weeks.

Tony Watson, tax partner at accounting firm Nexia, has called for the introduction of a New Zealand-style public register of entities saying the wage subsidy would be a good transparency measure in Australia.

In New Zealand, people can search online which employers are getting the country’s $NZ585 ($540) full-time weekly wage subsidy and $NZ385 part-time worker subsidy. The government search tool shows the name of the claiming company, how many employees are receiving the subsidy and how much money they are being paid.

A Melbourne-based fund manager said a “complete rort” was unfolding on JobKeeper during corporate profit reporting season.

“Watch this unfold over coming weeks in reporting season.”

Last year before the COVID-19-induced recession, Mr Frydenberg urged companies to invest more instead of undertaking share buybacks and paying special dividends – to boost the economy’s lagging productivity and worker wages.

Last week, the RBA’s Dr Ellis, said the central bank was worried about weak business investment.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

