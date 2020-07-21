The government will give JobKeeper a facelift, extending it for six months but splitting it into two tiers

Josh Frydenberg will announce an extended JobKeeper program on Tuesday. (Tracey Nearmy,Getty Images)

The Morrison government will extend the JobKeeper and JobSeeker emergency payments for another six months, but both will be reduced after a Treasury review found they could act as disincentives to work as the economy recovers.

A summary of the Treasury review compiled and released by the government also said that while there was a strong case for extending the programs, businesses needed to be weaned off support as conditions improved.

The revamp and extension of the two schemes, which will run from October until the end of March next year, will see the $1500-per-fortnight JobKeeper wage subsidy replaced by two tiers of payment to more closely reflect the incomes of people before the crisis struck. The top tier is believed to be reduced to around $1200.

The $550 JobSeeker top-up, which took the total fortnightly dole payment to $1124 for a single unemployed person, will also be reduced.

Treasury found that of the 3.5 million workers currently receiving JobKeeper, about one in four, or 875,000 people, were earning on average $550 more a fortnight than they were before the COVID-19 crisis.

“While the income increase of $550 is significant, it’s important to acknowledge that this is calculated based on the income a recipient was receiving from their JobKeeper employer and does not take into account any income that they may have lost through losing a second job,” said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who with Scott Morrison will announce details of the new schemes on Tuesday.

For businesses to remain eligible for JobKeeper 2.0 and to ensure the scheme stays targeted to those who need it most, there will be a fresh eligibility test.

Treasury argues a new measure of actual turnover change will weed out those businesses that have recovered over the past six months, and it is a more efficient than trying to design sector-specific programs for those still struggling.

“A better approach to sectoral targeting would be to maintain JobKeeper but reassess eligibility in October based on actual decline in turnover,” Treasury says.

Businesses with pre-COVID turnovers of less than $1 billion will again have to demonstrate a decline of more than 30 per cent, while the rest will have to show a drop of more than 50 per cent.

A business which files a quarterly Business Activity Statement will have to show a requisite turnover drop between this year’s September quarter and last year’s quarter, while those filing monthly will have to show a drop between September this year and September last year.

The government’s job of selling reduced payments in the context of a recovering economy will be complicated by the fresh and unanticipated blow inflicted by the worsening outbreak in Victoria, caused by a quarantine bungle and exacerbated by poor contact tracing protocols by the Andrews government.

Treasury says there is a “strong case” to continue JobKeeper but lowering the payments should be part of a strategy to wean business off support as economic conditions improve.

“Any move to a lower payment for some employees should therefore be aligned with any changes to JobSeeker support.”

The Treasury review of JobKeeper and JobSeeker, which influenced the design of the new schemes, says JobKeeper “put a brake on the rapid employment decline that commenced in the second half of March”.

However, “some of the design elements of JobKeeper that enabled it to function effectively on the downward part of the economic cycle would be expected to have adverse economic effects under regular conditions”, it says.

“These adverse effects may become more pronounced as the economy moves into a recovery phase and gathers pace.”

Treasury says that for many, JobKeeper has altered their hours and pay and “potentially blunted their incentives to work, or to take on additional hours of work”.

This relates especially to part-timers and casuals who have received

an increase in income due to the flat rate payment, as well as employees who have been kept on the books but are not working.

“Several industry stakeholders advised the review team of instances where part-time workers have been reluctant to do additional hours of work more commensurate with the JobKeeper payment,” it says.

“As well as instances where stood-down workers have been reluctant to take on any work hours as businesses have begun to re-open in recent weeks.”

This being the case, the JobSeeker level must also be reduced or people put on a reduced JobKeeper will move to JobSeeker.

“Under current JobSeeker policy settings – including no waiting period and a gradual reintroduction of mutual obligation requirements from 9 June – the $1124.50 per fortnight maximum payment available to single, no-dependent JobSeeker Payment recipients effectively forms a new reservation wage or floor for this group,” Treasury says.

“For businesses that are beginning to recover and re-hire staff who they may have made redundant, or looking to hire a replacement for a JobKeeper-eligible employee who has quit their position, this floor may limit the available supply of labour depending on the hours and wage rate on offer..”

The advice cautions that there is “no quantitative evidence regarding” part-timers, casuals and stood-down employees refusing work.

The first JobKeeper is likely to cost less than the $70 billion it was estimated to cost. As of July 15, 3½ months into the scheme, $29.8 billion had been spent. JobKeeper 2.0 will involve lower payments to fewer businesses.

Speculation of the new two-tiered payments ranges from $1000-$1200 for the top tier and $500-to-$600 for the bottom tier.

Mr Morrison did not rule out another round of income support after March next year when JobKeeper 2.0 and JobSeeker 2.0 expire.

“We have to look at our supports and our programs as a series of phases,” he said.

“And how many phases there are it is very difficult to say because there are so many uncertainties associated with COVID-19.

“Australia is faring better than almost any, if not every, other developed economy in the world today. And the way we will continue to be able to try and stay ahead and minimise the impacts is by listening carefully.

“And to ensure that we can support businesses to make investments, to keep their staff together, where that is viable, and to be ready for when things change in their industries.”

This story first appeared in The Australian Financial Review. Read it here or follow the AFR on Facebook.

