UPDATE: Yankees Pitcher Joba Chamberlain Nearly Died From Loss Of Blood In A Trampoline Accident Last Night

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

UPDATE:The NY Daily News has some downright chilling details about the injury Joba Chamberlain suffered in a trampoline accident with his son last night.



From The Daily News:

Joba Chamberlain lost so much blood Thursday when he hurt his ankle while playing with his son that there initially was concern for his life, a Yankees’ source said.

…

When Chamberlain was hurt, bone was sticking out of his ankle and he was bleeding profusely, a team source said. Paramedics were called and Chamberlain was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Luckily Joba and his son are fine now.

ORIGINAL STORY:

New York Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain seriously injured himself while playing on a trampoline with his son yesterday.

Kieran Darcy of ESPN described the injury as an “open dislocation of the right ankle,” which sounds terrible.

Joba was already rehabbing from a Tommy John surgery that he had last summer, and now it looks like he’ll be out even longer.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Joba has already had surgery and that the injury is “significant.”

So yeah, trampolines are death traps, even if you’re a professional athlete.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.