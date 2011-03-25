Has Joba Chamberlain Finally Recovered From The "Joba Rules"?

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

Joba Chamberlain arrived at Yankees camp this spring carrying the weight of his rocky tenure with the Bronx Bombers. He also arrived at Yankees camp carry some extra weight around the waistline.But while that raised some eyebrows and some red flags, those were soon forgotten when Joba started unleashing 96 mph fastballs. And now it is fair to wonder if the forgotten phenom has finally overcome the back-and-forth that the Yankees put him through in his first few years in the big leagues.



Back in 2007, in Joba’s first year as a pro, he shot through the Yankees farm system (as a starting pitcher) and debuted with the big boys late that summer, making 19 appearances as a reliever. He was so dominating, that many wondered if he was Mariano Rivera’s heir apparent.

But the Yankees still viewed Joba as a starting pitcher. The team set up a strict set of rules for Joba, that became known as the “Joba Rules.” In short, Joba was required to have a certain amount of rest in between outings depending on how many innings he had worked.

In 2008, Joba started the year in the bullpen before making 12 starts later in the year, all in an effort to limited the number of innings on his arm.

In 2009. Joba became a full-time starting pitcher for the first time, making 31 starts, but posting a mediocre 9-6 record with a 4.75 ERA (4.82 FIP). The Yankees were once again limiting his innings as he only worked more than six innings six times. And on 13 occasions he was pulled with less than five innings.

More importantly, his fastball, which averaged 97.0 mph in 2007 and 95.0 mph in 2008, was down to 92.5 mph in 2009.

In 2010, the Yankees lifted the “Joba Rules,” but Joba failed to make the rotation out of spring training, making 73 appearances as a reliever. His fastball was up to 94.6 mph, but that was still off from his dominating debut season.

So what is different this year? For one, Joba discovered a flaw in his delivery that could have evolved from his constant shuffling between the rotation and the bullpen. But more importantly, he knows his role and his limits. Chamberlain is now a full-time reliever. And without the team-imposed limits, there may not be any limits to what he can do.

It is amazing to think that Joba is still only 25. If Joba can maintain the velocity in his fastball and even take it a notch higher (Joba believes he can hit 100 mph again), maybe he is Rivera’s heir after all.

