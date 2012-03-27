Apparently Joba Chamberlain DID NOT Almost Die When A Trampoline Mangled His Leg Last Week

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

Good news for Joba Chamberlain, he reportedly did not almost die of blood loss after a gory trampoline accident last week.The New York Daily News reported on Friday that there was “concern for his life” when he suffered an open dislocation of his ankle while jumping on a trampoline with his son.



But Joba will talk to the media this week and say that he was never near death, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported this morning.

Joba still faces a tough road to recovery, but it appears that the injury wasn’t as dire as we initially believed.

