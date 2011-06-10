Joba Chamberlain Has A Torn Ligament In His Elbow, May Need Tommy John Surgery

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain has a torn ligament in his right elbow, likely ending his season and requiring Tommy John surgery.The Yankees announced the injury before Thursday night’s game against Boston. A test earlier in the day revealed the tear.



New York put Chamberlain on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a stiff elbow. Chamberlain and the Yankees said they were stunned when the exam showed the severity of the injury.

