Job Today raised $20 million from Channel 4 and an early Facebook investor

Business Insider/Sam Shead Job Today cofounders Polina Montano (left) and Eugene Mizin (right).

Job Today, an app that aims to help people find casual jobs quickly and easily, has raised $20 million (£16 million), bringing total investment in the company up to $30 million (£24 million).

The Luxembourg startup, which operates in London and Spain, is essentially a jobs marketplace. It helps employers — predominantly in retail and hospitality — to find staff and prospective employees to find jobs.

It secured the funding from a host of sources including Facebook investor Accel Partners, Skype investor Mangrove Capital Partners, and Channel 4’s Commercial Growth Fund. The round was led by venture capital firm Flint Capital, which was founded in Tel Aviv, Israeli, in 2013.

The company, which employs around 50 people across Luxembourg, London, and Barcelona, claims to have attracted 2 million job candidates and 150,000 businesses since launching last May. Businesses that have used the platform to hire people include McDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway, Pizza Hut, and Holiday Inn.

Job Today cofounder and CEO Eugene Mizin told Business Insider that the money will be used to hire more staff, develop the platform, and expand into new markets. “We’re looking to bring it to other European markets including Germany,” said Mizin. “We also are very keen to launch in the US in 2017.”

Polina Montano, Job Today cofounder and COO, claimed that Job Today is effectively replacing window job ads and helping people to find work in less than 24 hours. “We are truly changing the way people are searching and finding jobs,” she said.

