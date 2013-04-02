Now There's A Way To Apply For Jobs Directly Through Twitter

By now, many employers think that who you are online is more revealing of your character than a résumé. Some companies have even decided to stop accepting paper résumés altogether.

One such company is Enterasys, the wireless network provider, that decided to recruit a six-figure senior social media position solely via Twitter last month.

And since job seekers are highly encouraged to build a professional online presence, it would only be a matter of time before someone created a platform that would connect job seekers to employers using Twitter.

Joe Budzienski has done just that with Gozaik, a free social web application recently launched in Beta that basically uses aggregated technology to dissect Twitter for job openings and releases this information to Gozaik users who can then apply for the jobs using their Gozaik résumés. This will work in much the same way as when you send someone a link to your LinkedIn profile.

“There’s been a lot of talk in the past year for candidates to seek out employers and employers to do the same, but there was no way to allow [Twitter] users to expose themselves outside of 140 characters,” Budzienski tells us. “It seems so simple and you wonder why no one’s created something yet that allows employers to communicate with [job seekers] on Twitter.”

Budzienski says two of the biggest problems in the job market today is that “recent graduates and young professionals seriously struggle to express how they’ll be able add value to a workplace” and that there’s no “easy apply option with a multimedia resume.”

So how does it work? It takes about 15 minutes for new users to create a Gozaik resume, which is a “series of mosaic-style tiles,” that includes sections for an introductory video, academic achievements, skills, recommendations, photographs, art, awards, volunteer experiences, and social media handles. Here’s what a Gozaik profile will look like: