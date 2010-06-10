More Americans Are Now Quitting Their Jobs Than Getting Fired

More people are now quitting their jobs than being fired, which is one of the healthiest signs we’ve seen from the labour U.S. market so far.



For 15 months the opposite was true… now American confidence is coming back:

Christian Science Monitor:

Nearly 2 million people quit their jobs in April, the highest number of resignations in more than a year, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics (BLS). By contrast, 1.75 million people were laid off in April, the fewest since January 2007.

February, March, and April figures mark the first time since late 2008 that more people quit their jobs than were laid off.

…

Resignations generally outnumber layoffs in a healthy economy. During recessions, people are hesitant to quit because jobs are scarce, says John Wohlford, an economist with the BLS.

The economy clearly isn’t too bad for the droves of Americans getting picky.

Either they’re making huge mistakes… or the American dream of achieving a fulfilling career, beyond mere subsistence, is back.

