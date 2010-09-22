Bribes-For-Jobs In Vegas Approaches Levels Not Seen Since Mobster Era

Illegal job peddling in Las Vegas is approaching levels not seen since the mobster era, sources tell Las Vegas Sun.



This comes at a time when Nevada just reached a record-high 14.4% unemployment rate.

Getting a job dealing baccarat or other big-money games could cost job seekers up to tens of thousands of dollars, former casino execs tell the Sun:

“As times get worse, people try to make money on the side,” he said. “Vegas is one of the worst places for having this happen, as employees and managers start to look for other ways of making money. Managers are saying, ‘The job market is so bad for employees that I can capitalise on this.’ ”

