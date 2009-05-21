Dear Recent Graduate: Jobs Are Out There, Find Them Here!

In honour of unemployed graduates everywhere, this week’s job post highlights entry-level job opportunities.



While we typically feature executive management positions, we’ve scoured through recent listings and found some awesome junior positions on Clusterstock’s and SAI’s job boards:

Junior Accountant – Kforce

Digital Sales Planner – ImpreMedia Digital

Junior Analyst – OMD Worldwide

Volunteer/Special Events Coordinator – WiLDCOAST

Merchandise Planner – kate spade – Liz Claiborne, Inc.

Interactive Planner/Strategist – Social Media – CUnet

