Job Openings Jump In February

The Job Openings and Labour Turnovers Survey (JOLTS) showed 4.173 million openings in February.

This was above expectations for 4.020 million and up from 3.984 million in January.

“The number of openings rose for total private and was little changed for government,” according to the press release.

“The number of job openings increased in retail trade and in professional and business services, while the number of job openings decreased in arts, entertainment, and recreation. The South region experienced a rise in job openings in February.”

Here’s the trajectory of job openings since March 2011:

The hires rate, 3.3%; and the separations rate 3.2%; were unchanged in February. Here’s the trajectory of both since March 2011:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.