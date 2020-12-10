US job openings unexpectedly climbed to 3-month high in October as hiring failed to accelerate

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Job openings in the US unexpectedly rose to a three-month high in October as the pace of hiring slowed.

US openings rose by 158,000 to about 6.7 million through October, according to Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, data published Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a drop to 6.3 million openings.

The largest gains came from the health care and social assistance industries. Openings contracted the most in the finance and trade and transportation industries.

The pace of hires was fell to 4.1% from 4.2%. The rate wavered just below 4% before the pandemic, signalling the labour market’s pace of improvement has slowed significantly despite millions of Americans stuck without work.



The ratio of jobs-to-unemployed Americans improved but remained far from pre-pandemic lows. About 1.7 workers competed for each opening in October, down from 1.9 workers in September.

Total separations, which include quits and layoffs, rose by 263,000 to 5.1 million. The US quits rate held at 2.2%, while the total number of quits gained slightly by 18,000 to 3.1 million. Quits were most concentrated in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in the federal government.

Layoffs and discharges rose by 243,000 to 1.7 million. The rate of layoffs and discharges gained to 1.2% in October from 1.1%.

The JOLTS data trails behind the government’s monthly nonfarm payrolls report by one month. The Bureau of Labour Statistics said Friday that the US added 245,000 jobs in November, handily missing the consensus estimate of 460,000 new payrolls. The unemployment rate dipped to 6.7% from 6.9%. The report marked a seventh consecutive month of job gains but showed the labour-market recovery slowing further after it’s initial bounce-back.



