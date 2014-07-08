Here Are The Industries Where Job Openings Are Really Starting To Pick Up

The unemployment rate may be falling, but it’s still high relative to historical averages.

And yet, the number of job openings reported by many employers is moving up.

One of the issues driving this divide is a skills mismatch. In other words, those looking for jobs don’t have the skills required by employers with job openings.

Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slok recently circulated this chart breaking down industries where the number of job openings per unemployed is high and moving up.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics will update these stats on Tuesday when it publishes its Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.