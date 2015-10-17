Here comes JOLTS ...

The August report on job openings and labour turnover is set for release at the top of the hour.

Expectations are for the latest JOLTS report to show job openings totaled 5.6 million in August, down slightly from the 5.75 million openings that were available in July.

The August jobs report showed the economy added 173,000 jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 5.1%.

JOLTS, though it’s reported on a significant lag, has been widely cited as a measure of how much slack remains in the economy, as the uptick in job openings has been viewed as a sign the balance of power in the labour market is shifting towards employees rather than employers.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

