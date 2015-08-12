Here comes the JOLTS report ...

The latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, will cross at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the number of job openings dropped slightly in June, to 5.35 million from 5.36 million in May, according to Bloomberg.

This would keep openings near the record of 5.376 million tallied by the Bureau of Labour Statistics in May.

The quits rate, which measures workers who voluntarily resign, held steady at 1.9%.

With the July jobs report on Friday, we got an upward revision to non-farm payrolls growth in June, to 231,000 from 223,000.

In a preview of the data, Wells Fargo’s Sam Bullard wrote that the report “has been sending mixed signals with jobs openings at a record high, but with a lack of corresponding progress in hirings. Moreover, the quit rate has stalled at 1.9%, the same level back in December 2014. Any improvement in the quit rate, a favourite measure of Fed Chair Yellen, would be beneficial to prospects of a September rate hike.”

We’ll be back with all the latest details once they cross.

