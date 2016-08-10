Here comes JOLTS ...

The latest job openings and labour turnover survey, more commonly known as the JOLTS report, is due at the top of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show there were 5.675 million jobs open in June, up from the 5.5 million available in May.

Inside this report we’ll also take a look at the quits rate, a broad measure of worker confidence, particularly in lower-paying industries like leisure & hospitality as well as retail.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.

