Job openings were little changed in October

The number of job openings totaled 5.4 million in October, according to the latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey.

Economists had estimated that there were 5.5 million job openings.

Although it’s released on a two-month lag, markets closely pay attention to this report because it is one that the Federal Reserve follows closely.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is also interested in the quits rate, which reflects how confident people are that they will find a new job soon after they resign from their current one.

For a seventh straight month, the quits rate was unchanged at 1.9%.

Hires totaled 5.1 million at a rate of 3.6%, while separations were 4.9 million at a rate of 3.4%, both little changed from September.

Overall, the report showed “continued labour-market resilience”, according to BNP Paribas’ Derek Lindsey in a client note.

On Friday, data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics showed that October was the best month for nonfarm-payrolls growth in 2015, with the print pegged at 298,000.

