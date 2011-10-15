JOB OPENING: Business Insider Is Hiring An Enterprise Tech Reporter

Photo: Business Insider
Business Insider SAI is looking for a full-time reporter to help cover
enterprise and business computing — including software, hardware, and cloud services.
Here’s what we need:
- A proven ability to write about business computing — and the companies and people behind it — in plain English without being dull.
- Experience covering Oracle, HP, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, Dell, Cisco, or other large-cap tech companies who sell mostly to businesses.
- Basic technical chops — you don’t need experience running an IT shop, but you must understand and not be intimidated by specs and acronyms.
- A good understanding of what CIOs and IT managers think about and look for and the issues they’re facing today, like the consumerization of IT and cloud computing.
- A strong sense of scepticism and immunity to hype.
- An open mind and flexible approach to writing and reporting.
- A desire to write for a fast-moving online-only publication — we are not a print magazine and don’t work like one.
We would prefer candidates located in New York or the Bay Area, but remote work is a possibility.
Please send resume and clips to Matt at [email protected].
