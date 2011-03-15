JOB OPENING: Business Insider Is Hiring A Strategy And Leadership Editor

Business Insider is hiring a lead Editor for our strategy and management vertical, War Room. The ideal candidate is web savvy and knows how to write, edit, package and find smart, cutting-edge content on strategy, management, leadership, marketing and entrepreneurship for our readers who work in today’s business world. The editor would be spending a large part of the day writing, and would also manage a roster of freelancers and full-time interns working for the vertical. Among other talents, this editor should be able to write great headlines, put together catchy features, and help build our already robust stable of contributors and content sharing partners which include Inc., Entrepreneur, HBR, and the Daily Beast. You should have at least two years of experience writing and/or editing at a magazine or online publication, and you should be passionate about and up to speed on the subject matter.



Eager to crack the code on the future of business publishing? Business Insider is growing rapidly and offers a dynamic environment where you can learn fast and help shape the future of the company. We also offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits.

Please send your resume, clips, and a description of why you’re the one for this job to Jessica Liebman at [email protected].

