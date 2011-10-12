JOB OPENING: Business Insider Is Hiring A Social Media Manager

Photo: webtreats

Business Insider is looking for an energetic and motivated Social Media Manager.But don’t be fooled by the title; this position is much more involved than merely updating BI’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. (Though it will include a bit of that, as well.)



The ideal candidate is part oracle, part evangelist, all execution.

Someone who can bring big, new ideas to the table: from buttons to implement on our site, to contests to engage our readers, to innovative ways to elevate our brand and get people talking (and tweeting) about us. A true technology geek who knows about Facebook’s newest addition to the Graph API and has a point of view on how we should use it. Someone who keeps LinkedIn open in a tab all day.

Basically, someone who comes in swinging, with a vision and the drive to get things done. This person should have sharp news judgment, strong writing skills, and be up on what’s going on in the world.

A year of experience in social media or online journalism will suffice. Essential is a familiarity with the web, experience working in a content management system, and an understanding of Business Insider and what we’re all about.

If you think you’re the one for the job, please email me your resume, writing samples, and cover letter ([email protected]). Thanks in advance. And please note, the job is full-time at our Manhattan headquarters.

